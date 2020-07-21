Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,306 Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $136.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

