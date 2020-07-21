Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

