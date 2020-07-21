Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

BDX opened at $267.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

