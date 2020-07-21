Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NYSE:MMM opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

