Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.20. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.