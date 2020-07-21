Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

