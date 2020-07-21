Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of VF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 3.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

