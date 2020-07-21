Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,961,000 after buying an additional 58,571 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

