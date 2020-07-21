Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $144.10 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

