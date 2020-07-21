Piper Sandler Upgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Overweight

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 482,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,828,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

