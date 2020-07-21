Piper Sandler Increases 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $43.00

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 1life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

ONEM stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of -13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01. 1life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 1life Healthcare will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

