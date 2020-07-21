Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 25th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

PDD stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

