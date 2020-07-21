Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a $6.80 target price on the stock.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 450.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,564 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

