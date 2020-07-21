Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.92-5.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.23.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

