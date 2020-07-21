Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.92-5.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92.

PM stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

