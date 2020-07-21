Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,434 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

