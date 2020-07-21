Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,478 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,242,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,518,000 after purchasing an additional 147,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

