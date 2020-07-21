Petmed Express Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PETS)

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,734 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 914% compared to the average daily volume of 171 put options.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,860. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $817.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Petmed Express has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PETS. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

