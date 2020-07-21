Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Petmed Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Petmed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

PETS opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Petmed Express has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $817.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,860 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

