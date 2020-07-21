Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.