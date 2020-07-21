Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 156.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after purchasing an additional 913,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

