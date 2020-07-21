Patten Group Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $628.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

