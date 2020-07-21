Patten Group Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

