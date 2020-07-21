Patten Group Inc. Purchases 576 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

