Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,615 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

