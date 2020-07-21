Patten Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Patten Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Shares of CRBN opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $133.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.