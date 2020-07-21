Patten Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

