Patten Group Inc. Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $398.62 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $402.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

