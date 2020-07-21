Patten Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

