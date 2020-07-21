Patten Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

