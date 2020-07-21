Patten Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,915 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

