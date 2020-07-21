Patten Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,905 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 106.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.94.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

