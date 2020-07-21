Patten Group Inc. Buys 132 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

