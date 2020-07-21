Patten Group Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Laffer Investments raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

