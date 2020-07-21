Patten Group Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Dover stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.