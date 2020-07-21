Patten Group Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000.

Shares of DLR opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

