Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PE. Cfra lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:PE opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 989,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Parsley Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

