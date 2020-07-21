Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,481,000 after buying an additional 148,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

NYSE PANW opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

