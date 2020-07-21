Palmer Knight Co Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 4.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

