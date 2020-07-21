Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. Owens & Minor also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.18-0.20 EPS.

Shares of OMI opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $510.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.14. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

