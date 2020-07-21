Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens-Illinois in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

NYSE OI opened at $10.01 on Monday. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

