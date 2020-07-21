Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $11.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 64.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 602,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 103.6% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 468,100 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 52.0% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 461,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 542,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

