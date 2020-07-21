Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OBNK stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
