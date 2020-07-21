Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

