Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

OOMA stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.71. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $869,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ooma by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ooma by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

