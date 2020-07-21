OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.94) target price (down previously from GBX 390 ($4.80)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 328 ($4.04).

Shares of OneSavings Bank stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.35) on Monday. OneSavings Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 127.71 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($5.67). The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 310.52.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

