ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $33.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.62.

OKE stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,001 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

