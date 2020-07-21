Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,079 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.55% of Omnicom Group worth $64,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 455.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

