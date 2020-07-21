Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

