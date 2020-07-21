Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORI opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,359 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

